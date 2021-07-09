A lineman employee working at a golf resort in Monroe County was injured Friday morning after falling off a bridge into the Delaware River.
Troopers were called to the Shawnee Inn & Golf Resort-Poconos shortly after 9:30 a.m. in Smithfield Township for the report of a person who fell off a bridge into water, according to a news release from state police.
State police say the victim was a lineman employee who was operating heavy machinery for a contracted job at the golf resort. The employee was attempting to cross a bridge that connected the golf course to an island with additional holes that is surrounded by water, state police said.
When the person reached the center of the bridge, it fell through, resulting in the machinery and the victim being completely submerged in the Delaware River, according to the news release. People who were nearby helped retrieve the person from the water.
The person was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest as a result of injuries, state police said.
The Department of Environmental Protection and Occupational Safety and Health Administration were notified of the incident.