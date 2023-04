ST. CLAIR, Pa. - A man was found dead near a burning car in Schuylkill County.

Now investigators are working to figure out exactly how he died.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Burma Road in St. Clair around 5 a.m. this morning.

When they got there, they found the man nearby.

The coroner says an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

There's no word yet on how the car caught fire.