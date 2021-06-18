EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. | The Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Fire Marshal Unit says it is investigating an incident that occurred at the Turkey Hill Store, in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County, on Thursday.
Police say an individual walked into the store, and lit a display rack of potato chips on fire before leaving the store. The fire spread throughout the aisle, causing approximately $5,000 worth of damage according to store management.
A store employee extinguished the fire before the fire was able to spread any further, officials say.
Anyone with information on the identity of the pictured individual is encouraged to contact Trooper Zachary Martini, PSP Fire Marshal at 570-459-3890.