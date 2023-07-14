STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in part of the Poconos say a person was apprehended after a bank robbery and police pursuit Friday.

The Stroud Area Regional Police Department says officers were sent to the report of a bank robbery at the M & T Bank at 900 North Ninth Street in Stroud Township shortly after noon.

Officers got information about the suspect’s vehicle and were able to find it near Route 611 and Pocono Commons Drive, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

Officers pursued the vehicle northbound on Route 611, until the vehicle crashed on the Route 80 West on ramp near exit 302, police said. After a short foot pursuit, police say the person was apprehended.

This was an isolated incident, and the public is not in any danger, police said.

The investigation is active, and information is still being obtained. Police said they will release more information after the investigation is over.