POCONO TWP., Pa. - A fight led to a shooting at a park in the Poconos.
Gunfire was reported just after 7 p.m. Monday at TLC Park in Pocono Township, Monroe County, said township police.
Investigators found one person with a gunshot wound to the back. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police determined a fight had broken out on the basketball courts, and someone fired multiple rounds from a gun, hitting the victim, officials said.
Police have not identified a suspect, and they are asking for anyone with information to call them at 570-629-7200.