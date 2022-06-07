Shooting generic

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A fight led to a shooting at a park in the Poconos.

Gunfire was reported just after 7 p.m. Monday at TLC Park in Pocono Township, Monroe County, said township police.

Investigators found one person with a gunshot wound to the back. That person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police determined a fight had broken out on the basketball courts, and someone fired multiple rounds from a gun, hitting the victim, officials said.

Police have not identified a suspect, and they are asking for anyone with information to call them at 570-629-7200.

