L. TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help locating the person responsible for a shooting in Carbon County.

Troopers say a vehicle pulled up to a home on Hahns Dairy Road in Lower Towamensing Township on Saturday.

They say there was a confrontation between whoever was in the vehicle and a man at that home.

At some point, the person in the vehicle opened fire, then took off.

There's no word on the victim's condition.