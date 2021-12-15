JIM THORPE, Pa. - A person has been taken into custody after a threat of violence was made towards the Jim Thorpe School District, according to a news release from state police.
Pennsylvania State Police Lehighton learned about the threat Wednesday. The Criminal Investigation Unit, with the FBI's assistance, found a suspect, who was taken into custody. The person was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation, state police said.
Charges may occur pending further investigation.
Investigators took measures during the investigation to ensure the suspect does not have access to weapons, according to the news release.
The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop N reminds parents and students to always report suspicious activity.