POCONO TWP., Pa. - The next phase in a major expansion is underway at a summer staple in the Poconos.

Great Wolf Lodge is in the midst of a $125 million project at its Pocono Township property. It's the largest expansion in the company's history.

Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on large expansion project

There are 19 Great Wolf Lodge locations across the country, and the one in the Poconos is set to be the largest, at least for a little while.

The company's CEO says it has seen a surge in demand post-pandemic, and that the facility needs a lot more space.

In phase two of the project, a 200-room tower will bump total rooms at Great Wolf Lodge to 632.

A 40,000-square-foot expansion to its indoor water park includes two new, never-before-seen slides.

There's also an expanded dining experience called Fireside, set to bring the outdoors indoors for families.

The Pocono facility cost $150 million to build in 2005.

This expansion comes on top of 30 villas the company announced in March it was building.

The company hopes to have all of the work done by summer 2023. The lodge will employ about 1,000 workers.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.