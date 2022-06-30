POCONO TWP., Pa. - The next phase in a major expansion is underway at a summer staple in the Poconos.
Great Wolf Lodge is in the midst of a $125 million project at its Pocono Township property. It's the largest expansion in the company's history.
There are 19 Great Wolf Lodge locations across the country, and the one in the Poconos is set to be the largest, at least for a little while.
The company's CEO says it has seen a surge in demand post-pandemic, and that the facility needs a lot more space.
In phase two of the project, a 200-room tower will bump total rooms at Great Wolf Lodge to 632.
A 40,000-square-foot expansion to its indoor water park includes two new, never-before-seen slides.
There's also an expanded dining experience called Fireside, set to bring the outdoors indoors for families.
The Pocono facility cost $150 million to build in 2005.
This expansion comes on top of 30 villas the company announced in March it was building.
The company hopes to have all of the work done by summer 2023. The lodge will employ about 1,000 workers.