TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Philadelphia woman was arraigned Monday in a hit-and-run crash which seriously injured a teenage boy in Tamaqua.

69 News was there as 22-year-old Kayla Hayes, of Philadelphia, was escorted into court Monday morning.

Authorities say she was driving with a suspended license on Nov. 20 when she hit 16-year-old Eric Richardson with the SUV she was driving on East Broad Street and left him.

The victim's father said his son suffered a fractured skull, and two broken bones in his lower right leg.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.

