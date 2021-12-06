TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Philadelphia woman was arraigned Monday in a hit-and-run crash which seriously injured a teenage boy in Tamaqua.
69 News was there as 22-year-old Kayla Hayes, of Philadelphia, was escorted into court Monday morning.
Authorities say she was driving with a suspended license on Nov. 20 when she hit 16-year-old Eric Richardson with the SUV she was driving on East Broad Street and left him.
The victim's father said his son suffered a fractured skull, and two broken bones in his lower right leg.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.