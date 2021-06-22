POTTSVILLE, Pa. – The rain pushed Phillies Hall of Famer, World Series and multiple Cy Young award winner Steve Carlton's latest pitching clinic inside a gym at Pottsville Area High School in Schuylkill County.
"I thought that was a cool opportunity. He can obviously teach us a lot to all these people here, ya know?" said Nolan Ferhat, a sophomore.
But the young pitchers present didn't try to strut their stuff in front of one of the greatest to ever take the mound.
"It's gonna be a fun learning experience," commented Landon Trout, a Little League player. "I'm just here to have fun, learn about the game and hopefully take some information out of that."
Carlton stood beside players as they fired from makeshift mounds inside the gym. The young players may not recall Carlton's playing days, but their dads do.
"My dad told me about him. He was saying he's a Hall of Famer," said Ferhat. "This is gonna be a great opportunity, especially if you want to pitch in college or something like that."
Jake Kuperavage, a Bloomsburg University commit, said, "Just listening to him the whole time because he's been through it all. I'm the 18-year-old kid and I need to look to people like that who have the experience already."
Carlton is currently on a pitching clinic tour through St. Luke's. The players are hoping to take the tips Carlton imparts on them into the summer and improve their game.
"I'm probably trying to improve on fielding," said Trout. "I'm struggling a little on fielding."
Students and parents can all agree that the experience has been a great opportunity for young ball players from a number of schools present.
It's not so much a curveball question but when asked about the Phillies, Carlton admitted he hadn't owned a television in 15 years. He is, however, keeping a close eye on young pitchers - to try to catch them and provide some pitching tips early on.
"Even in the big leagues there are a lot of arm throwers," Carlton said. "You wanna straighten them out but they're too far down the road to change — they're in the big leagues making all the money. They're not gonna listen to me try to change them and make them better."