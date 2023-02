TAMAQUA, Pa. -- A pickup truck crashed deep into a business building in Schuylkill County.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Center Street in Tamaqua.

The vehicle left the road, went through a parking lot and slammed deep into the Country Tile building.

An emergency communications official said the driver was being flown to the hospital.

There were no other reports of injuries. The building was empty at the time of the crash.

There's no word yet on what may have led to the crash.