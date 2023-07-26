PIKE COUNTY, Pa. - "A pretty sizable chunk to preserve?"

"This was a big acquisition for us in this region," responded PA DCNR District Forester Tim Dugan, while walking through a field that was once private land.

A state preservation trophy for a one-time Pike County hunting camp.

"This is a great property because it has a lot of diverse ecosystems here. So, you can see we're out like kind of in a meadow clearing right now. There's a lot of mature forest land, there's a swamp on the southern end." Dugan said.

85,000 contiguous acres, which the camp is now part, that lies within the East Stroudsburg School district.

"It kind of fit in like a keystone into our existing state forest land," Dugan said.

The state recently used grants from the DCNR and U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Forest Legacy Program to buy it from the Conservation Fund for 1.8 million dollars, after the non-profit paid the same amount to save it from development in 2021.

These old hunting camps, girl scout and boy scout camps, that have been privately owned for generations and represent a huge portion of land, are coming up for sale more and more.

It's not just here in the Poconos. It's a national trend and represents a generational land transfer.

Earlier this summer, Carbon County's 750-acre Camp Trexler was bought by a non-profit, saving it from development.

"I think that we're going to see now, and in the next five to 10 years, a huge opportunity to make sure that some of these really special places aren't lost." said Northeast Regional Director of the Conservation Fund Kyle Shenk.

He adds they do that by acting as a conduit between the private owner and state, buying the land first, and then selling it to the state, when the funds are available. Allowing public access without evicting the natural tenants.

The camp is now open to the public. A parking lot and trails will come after the state better assesses the land.