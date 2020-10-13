Pinwheels for Peace

Pictured here are (from left): Bryana Mitchell, a public health major from Stroudsburg; Laura Suits, coordinator of ESU’s Wellness Education and Prevention program; and Duaa Alsinan, a graduate student in ESU’s public health program from Qatif, Saudi Arabia. Courtesy East Stroudsburg University

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A campaign in the Poconos aims to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Members of East Stroudsburg University’s Wellness Education and Prevention team partnered with staff and volunteers from Women’s Resources of Monroe County earlier this week to display Pinwheels for Peace, a campaign to raise awareness and to prevent domestic violence/intimate partner violence as part of the month-long Domestic Violence Awareness Month. 

Each purple pinwheel displayed in front of the Monroe County Courthouse represents one of the 970 Monroe County survivors of domestic violence recorded last year, according to a news release from the university.

