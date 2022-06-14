LEHIGHTON, Pa. – A proposal to erect a wine store and beverage outlet in a new two-unit building along the commercial strip of Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East got its first look from the borough planning commission on Tuesday.
The building would be at 101 Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East, between Advance Auto Parts and Pizza Hut. The site is vacant, but now used by a farm stand.
Mitch 328 LLC of Jim Thorpe wants to build Blakeslee Station, a 50-by-150-foot building, on a 1-acre lot, said Darren Heckman of Keystone Consulting Engineers, who represented owner Jane Mason.
Initial plans submitted to the borough show the 4,300-square-foot beverage outlet and 3,200-square-foot wine store on what now is a gravel-covered area. The site would have a 27-space parking lot that Heckman said meets borough requirements and sidewalks.
Mason and her husband, Todd, own Masons Cold Beer in Jim Thorpe. Todd Mason told the planning commission the Lehighton building would be "very similar, almost identical," to the Jim Thorpe building, which he built, but 50 feet longer.
Planners Chairman Manual DaCosta told the Masons, "It's a nice building you have there."
Heckman said the Masons originally also envisioned a coffee-and-donut shop, but the expected level of traffic that would have brought would have meant state transportation department requirements that would have been difficult to meet.
Heckman also noted that Blakeslee Boulevard Drive East is part of the Route 443 widening project now actively underway west of Lehighton, and PennDOT plans to add turning lights, curbing and more.
"We're going to try to piggyback on that," Heckman told planners. He said PennDOT already has told them where to locate the businesses' driveway.
Planners voted unanimously to accept the plans for review. Borough Engineer Bruce Steigerwalt now will review the plans and give the Masons recommendations, likely at the planners' next meeting.
Heckman said there’s a building on the lower end of the property that’s dilapidated, with trees growing in it, that the Masons have gotten a permit to remove. They also have submitted plans to Lehighton Power & Light to move a utility pole.
"So you're going to see activity on the site, but nothing's going to go forward until we get approval," Heckman said. Planners will make a recommendation on the plans, which then will face a vote by borough council.
Steigerwalt said there's an existing sewer line adjacent to the site, and Heckman said the two businesses would likely have only four employees at a time.
Lighting and landscaping plans also must be finalized.
Steigerwalt raised a question about access to three home sites behind the property, but Heckman said the driveway to them is not on the project's property.