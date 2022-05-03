TANNERSVILLE, Pa. – A Poconos dining landmark that closed during the height of COVID-19 could be replaced by a Wawa gas station and convenience store.
Tannersville Inn, which has been at its site, now along Route 611, for nearly 200 years, would be replaced by a Wawa under a sketch plan that Pocono Township Planning Commission got a first look at last week.
Developers Cherry Lane Development Partners of Amber, Montgomery County, submitted a sketch plan, which Pocono Township Manager Taylor Muñoz called “a concept, not a formal submission” that seeks “to make the township aware and identify the pitfalls and what to address.”
The plan shows a 5,585-square-foot Wawa store, with a height of less than the 50-foot maximum allowed under township zoning – on 2.29 acres that would use 2.09 of Tannersville Inn property and 0.37 from an adjoining single-family home.
The site would be bounded by Route 611, Cheer Lane Road and Learn Road.
The store would be surrounded by a 64-space parking lot – 16 more spaces than township zoning regulations require – and 12 fueling pumps.
Developers already have pushed a proposed entrance along Route 611 past the Cherry Lane traffic light to allow for better traffic into the Wawa.
In an April 20 letter, the township’s engineers said a traffic impact study is needed to determine how much traffic the site would generate, and seeks a plan for lighting at the store and lot that meets township requirements.
Developers now will take township recommendations, with a formal plan submission as the next step.
Tannersville Inn closed in March 2020, amid the earliest limitations on indoor dining. It announced July 29, 2020 on its Facebook page that it would not reopen.
“There is no clear path to the bottom line, let alone recover losses suffered to date,” owners said in the post. “We thank all the patrons and employees who, for decades, made the Inn a ‘Legendary’ place to eat, drink, party or unwind. A truly social place, without distancing.”
Under the sketch plan, both the inn -- believed to be Pocono Township's oldest structure -- and the house would be demolished.
All are uses allowed in the township commercial zone in which the site is located.
Muñoz said that while “we certainly understand the historic and nostalgic” value of the inn “from a township perspective,” he said it’s not on the National Register of Historic Places or otherwise protected from development.
Cherry Lane Development Partners has the property under agreement of sale from Stephen J. Jakubowitz, whose family has owned Tannersville Inn since 1971, but has not completed a purchase.
Under the plan, Wawa would neither own the land nor the store, Muñoz said.
The sign at Tannersville Inn says it was founded in 1825. It started as a stagecoach stop, and traces its origins to a log cabin in 1831. A year after Tannersville formed in 1846, it became Tannersville Inn.