BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. – The Pleasant Valley School District held a virtual townhall meeting to discuss educational changes Thursday night.
Administrators and parents addressed topics and concerns related to a plan presented last month to cut 40 staff positions in the district and to reorganize school grades.
During the April 22 board of directors meeting, a presentation entitled "The Future of Learning in the Pleasant Valley School District" indicated how Pleasant Valley will navigate its future while mired currently in "poor fiscal health" with declining enrollment.
Deteriorating school buildings coupled with rising health care and cyber-charter school costs have created a financially untenable situation, according to Superintendent James Konrad. Administrators noted the district is facing a $3 million deficit even with a proposed a 4.7% tax increase and with 21 employees taking early retirement.
At the April meeting, directors approved resolutions eliminating 40 total positions either through furlough or non-renewals, or by not filing vacant positions.
Additional resolutions also realigned the district's schools for the 2022-23 school year. Pleasant Valley Elementary School will house kindergarten through second-grade students. The intermediate school will have third- to fifth- graders, while the middle school will be home to sixth- through eighth-graders. The high school configuration — ninth through 12th grades — is unchanged.
Administrators sought to mollify parental concerns about those changes during Thursday night's townhall.
"By realigning the grades, we will improve our utilization of space and staff," Konrad said. "Also, this realignment provides developmentally appropriate instruction and programming to utilize a one-to-one technology model."
Konrad said the changes would offer additional benefits to the district. Decreased traffic flow at the elementary school during parent drop-off and pick-up was mentioned, along with educational improvements.
"The elementary school will now become a true primary center with emphasis on developmentally-appropriate pedagogy, focusing on reading, writing and math," Konrad said.
"We will be using our student data in very specific ways," added Susan Mowrer-Benda, director of curriculum. "...We are focused on data-driven decision-making."
A few examples noted Thursday night include direct, "explicit instruction" at the intermediate school, which also will utilize real-time data to make adjustments if warranted. Explicit instruction is defined as a teacher-led method in which the teacher gives clear, direct instructions that show students what to do and how to do it.
The intermediate school will have all grades participating in PSSA testing, and the middle school will operate the space more efficiently, the superintendent added.
"There will be a better opportunity to review, evaluate and adjust instructional programming and now meet specific student learning needs," Konrad said.
During a public comment session, parents raised various topics, including how the district can still provide a quality education despite cuts to staff.
The district will suspend a maximum of 10 professional employees who provide direct student instruction, one professional employee who does not provide direct student instruction and is not an administrator, and one administrator.
Administrators told directors last month that several problems have plagued the district for years that can be ignored no longer. One is declining enrollment. A total of 1,644 students left the district from the 2012-13 school year through the 2020-21 school year. That represents a 30% drop, which has not been mirrored in the district's full-time professional staff, which has decreased by just 17%.
High school officials discussed reduced staffing levels in ninth through 12th grades. The district currently has 13 mathematics teachers, which will be reduced to nine. English teachers will be reduced from 11 to 10, while science teachers will decrease from 12 to 10. There will be no changes in the social studies department, as nine teachers will remain.
There are currently about 19 students in each high school mathematics class. The proposed class size would increase that number by two, to a total of 21. The would be no increase in pupil size for English, science and social studies classes. The district added that the average high school student class size in Pennsylvania is 28.1.