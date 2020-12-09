Pleasant Valley High School generic sign

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A high school in the Poconos is going all virtual for a few weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Pleasant Valley High School in Monroe County is closed from Wednesday through the holiday break, school officials said.

All high school sports and activities are suspended as well, officials said,

Classes will be held virtually during that time, the school said.

The holiday break runs from Christmas Eve through January 4, which is the earliest date that classes could resume in-person at the high school.

