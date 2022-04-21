BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. – A challenging financial situation has altered Pleasant Valley School District's immediate future.
The board of directors approved resolutions Thursday night eliminating 40 total positions either through furlough or non-renewals, or by not filing vacant positions.
During a presentation entitled "The Future of Learning in the Pleasant Valley School District," administration officials echoed one of the approved resolutions that stated the district is in "poor fiscal health."
They noted that the Monroe County school district is facing a $3 million deficit, even with a proposed a 4.7% tax increase and with 21 employees taking early retirement.
Administrators told directors several problems have plagued the district for years that can be ignored no longer.
One is multiple years of declining enrollment. A total of 1,644 students left the district from the 2012-13 school year through the 2020-21 school year. That represents a 30% drop, which has not been mirrored in the district's full-time professional staff, which has decreased by just 17%.
Deteriorating school buildings coupled with rising health care and cyber-charter school costs have created a financially untenable situation, according to Superintendent James Konrad.
To make ends meet, the district will now suspend a maximum of 10 professional employees who provide direct student instruction, one professional employee who does not provide direct student instruction and is not an administrator, and one administrator.
As a result, Supervisor of Special Education Fawn Meli and Assistant Principal Annette Schaffer of Pleasant Valley Intermediate School will be furloughed no later than June 30.
The approved resolutions also realigned the district's schools.
Pleasant Valley Elementary School will now house kindergarten through second grade students. The intermediate school will now have third to fifth graders, while the middle school will be home to sixth through eighth graders. The high school configuration — ninth through 12th grades — is unchanged.
High school officials discussed reduced staffing levels in ninth through 12th grades. The district currently has 13 mathematics teachers, which will be reduced to nine. English teachers will be reduced from 11 to 10, while science teachers will decrease from 12 to 10. There will be no changes in the social studies department, as nine teachers will remain.
There are currently about 19 students in each high school mathematics class. The proposed class size would increase that number by two, to a total of 21. The would be no increase in pupil size for English, science and social studies classes. The district added that the average high school student class size in Pennsylvania is 28.1.
Pleasant Valley School District will hold a virtual town hall on the changes on Thursday, May 5 at 7 pm..
Retirement incentive program
In other business, directors approved reopening a retirement incentive program to professional employees.
The amended memorandum of understanding extended the period from April 12 through April 19 from the previous March 14 deadline. Those accepting the incentive agree to retire at the 2021-22 school year's end. None of the terms from the previous deadline were altered.
The retirement incentive included a payment calculated on 50% of the employee's base salary this year, with 15 continuous years of service with the Pleasant Valley School District and permanently retiring into Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System.
Later during the meeting, directors accepted four incentive retirements from Joyce Green, Julie Kresge, Cynthia Lizzio and Kristine Meckes.
Teacher contract
Finally, the Pleasant Valley Education Association and the district are scheduled to meet April 27 to finalize contract language, according to the district. The deal will then be sent to the board for approval. No details on the agreement were discussed Thursday night.
The Pleasant Valley Education Association planned a strike Feb. 28 for more money and improved working conditions but reconsidered after negotiations with the district progressed. Teachers have been working under terms of an expired contract since last summer.