Pleasant Valley High School building generic

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Teachers in a Monroe County school district are working under a new contract.

The Pleasant Valley Education Association approved the new contract Monday, and the school board ratified it at a special meeting Monday night, according to Michael Simonetta, business manager for the district.

The four-year contract backdates to July 1, 2021, as the previous contract was up in June 2021, Simonetta said.

It gives an average 2.5% salary increase each year, and made some changes to benefits.

A teachers strike loomed in February, but the union said in early March that it was closer to reaching a deal with the school board.

Bargaining talks started last year, but a new board took over in January.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.