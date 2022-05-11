CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Teachers in a Monroe County school district are working under a new contract.
The Pleasant Valley Education Association approved the new contract Monday, and the school board ratified it at a special meeting Monday night, according to Michael Simonetta, business manager for the district.
The four-year contract backdates to July 1, 2021, as the previous contract was up in June 2021, Simonetta said.
It gives an average 2.5% salary increase each year, and made some changes to benefits.
A teachers strike loomed in February, but the union said in early March that it was closer to reaching a deal with the school board.
Bargaining talks started last year, but a new board took over in January.