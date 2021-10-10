EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Shawnee Mountain spent part of the weekend is serving up fun for everyone to enjoy in Monroe County.
The annual Pocono Food Truck Festival was held Sunday.
The festival featured more than 20 different food and beverage trucks.
Local firefighters were also in attendance to speak on the importance of fire safety and prevention.
Shawnee Mountain Ski Area chairlifts are also a great location to check out the fall foliage.
Organizers say the event benefits community firefighters.