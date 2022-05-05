POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. - A high school in the Poconos gave students a fun way to learn about a serious subject.
Pocono Mountain West's Students Against Destructive Decisions team held a highway safety carnival Thursday at its campus in Pocono Summit, Monroe County.
There was a driving simulator, relay races, obstacle courses, and a towing demonstration.
Students also learned how to use a fire hose and participated in other interactive first-responder events.
A mock crash simulation is scheduled for next week.