POCONOS, Pa. -- The start of fall and the cool, crisp air has everyone thinking about the brightly colored leaves that come with the season.

For the second year in a row, the Pocono Mountains was named the 3rd Best Destination for Fall Foliage in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022.

"We are honored to receive this recognition. The Pocono Mountains is a great four-season destination, with fall being a prime time to visit," said Chris Barrett, President and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitor Bureau. "From hopping in the car for a scenic cruise to climbing aboard a fall foliage train or chairlift, there are so many ways to enjoy autumn throughout our 2,400 square mile, four-county region."

As crowds gear up for the season's events, many will travel to Jim Thorpe in the Pocono Mountains.

Besides the beautiful scenery, many will take the train ride on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway or stop at Muggles' Mug for a cup of hot butterbeer.

The Pocono Mountains has something for everyone this autumn, from local gift shops and bookstores to paintball and hitting the trails.

To plan a leaf-peeping trip, check out this year's Fall Foliage Forecast.