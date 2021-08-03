STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Volunteers from Pocono Mountains United Way are making sure students in Monroe County are stocked up for the school year.
The organization is holding a back-to-school drive-thru event Tuesday night at its headquarters on McConnell Street in Stroudsburg.
They're giving away 500 backpacks filled with school supplies to families in the county.
Dental health kits, sunglasses, and other items are also being given out.
"We know that 2020, 2021 have been difficult years for families, we just want to make sure that everybody in our community has what they need to start the school year strong," said Sarah Jacobi, the organization's vice president for community impact.