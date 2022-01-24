POCONOS MTS., Pa. | The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB) recently announced the launch of the redesigned and mobile-friendly website, PoconoMountains.com, which is the official hub for information about the 2,400-square-mile region encompassing Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon counties.
More than four million users access the website each year to easily discover places to stay, things to do, events, and other valuable resources about the Pocono Mountains, officials say.
Some of the most popular new features and redesigned pages include blogs, interactive maps, live cameras, the Pocono Television Network, and Trip Builder.
“The Pocono Mountains is a beloved four-season destination hosting 30 million visitors each year,” said Chris Barrett, President/CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. “Our redesigned website is a great tool to help guests learn about the area and plan their trip accordingly.”
Other website enhancements reportedly include online booking at area hotels, quick view for attractions and places to stay, an events calendar, and special offers.