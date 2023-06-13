BARRETT TWP., Pa. - Police in the Poconos are asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspicious vehicle.

Several people have reported a red SUV with red and blue lights in the dash trying to stop drivers in the Canadensis area of Barrett Township, Monroe County, said Pocono Mountain Regional police.

The SUV is described as an older Ford Escape or a pick-up truck with a cap on it with an out-of-state registration.

Police are investigating at least one incident Monday evening on Route 447, according to a news release.

Anyone who may have seen the SUV or has any information is asked to call police at 570-895-2400.