The green flag waved bright and early at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Monroe County, and drivers geared up for their Covid-19 vaccine.
"We're vaccinating over 3,000 people. We have hundreds of volunteers here and we're here all day," said Elizabeth Wise, President of Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono.
Lehigh Valley Health Network administered first doses of Moderna to those who fall under phase 1-A. Consider this a pit stop for the immune system.
"Most people are here for about a half an hour. It's 15 minutes to be observed and then to get through the line and get vaccinated," said Wise.
Those who came out today say they feel like they've just won the race because each passing week without a vaccine, was like another lap with no finish line in sight.
"I cried. I lost people close to me because of Covid. I'm looking forward to getting back to normal," said Courtney Troka.
It was an emotional experience. Some say they would've gone anywhere to qualify.
"I waited so long to finally get it, that I agreed to go anywhere and here we are," said Kathy Patti.
For those hesitant to hit the gas, Daniel Langan said, "Don't wait. Come and do it."
"Take your time and have patience. You're going to get it," said Patti.
"When your turn comes, please get vaccinated," said Wise.