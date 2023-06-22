PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The race to make a collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia passable. is getting closer to the finish line.

Crews have enlisted help from Pocono Raceway.

The jet dryer from the track in Monroe County, with a Pocono pace car leading the way, arrived at the worksite late this morning.

The asphalt stretches across an aggregate, creating a temporary bridge.

The interstate crumbled on June 11 after a deadly crash involving a fuel tanker.

But officials are determined to reopen this highway.

And the crew from Pocono Raceway says it's ready to help paving crews... and dry the newly-laid asphalt.

"To be able play a very small part in this is humbling, it's exciting. I was just over there for the first time. It's an inspiring place to see everyone working together. All of the coordination. We're thrilled to be part of it. We're so excited to be able to answer the call," said Ricky Durst.

WPVI, our partner station in Philadelphia, is reporting that PennDOT plans to reopen I-95 tomorrow.

PennDOT has said that quite a bit depends on the weather.