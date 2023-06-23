PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The race to rebuild a collapsed section of I-95 in Philadelphia nears the finish line.

On Thursday, Pocono Raceway jumped in to help make sure the project gets the checkered flag Friday.

The Tricky Triangle took its powerful jet dryer used on its speed way and shipped it to Philly for use on the interstate's new paving.

This comes as PennDOT says I-95 will reopen Friday, ahead of schedule.

Crews have worked around the clock to make the repairs needed to get six lanes prepared for traffic, and the jet dryer was set in the event it was needed to dry the road.

"It's a jet engine," said Ben May, president of Pocono Raceway. "It's turbine, and it runs at about 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit."

It's normally used to dry the racetrack, but in the case of the I-95 collapse, it's a tool to help crews race against time and the rainy forecast.

"It's mounted to the truck, and then, when it fires up, it can certainly dry something very quickly," added May.

May says Governor Josh Shapiro and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll -- both said to be Nascar fans -- knew the engine could help expedite the job.

"it's beyond important, obviously, for all of us that 95 gets open and the eastern seaboard," stated May.

And with race weekend less than a month away, May says, reopening the interstate is very important to the Poconos economy.

"60% of our fans come from out of state, so whether they're coming from New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia," he added. "It's a big piece of, I mean, it's a big piece of infrastructure in this country, and you know, selfishly, tourism season here in the Poconos is wide open."

"We wanted to think outside the box," said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll

"We wanted to make sure that we employed every strategy we could think of to try and get 95 open in both directions.

Beginning Friday, PennDOT says the road will be open to six, 11-foot-wide lanes of traffic -- that's slightly narrower than normal.

Drivers will need to follow a 45 mile an hour speed limit.

They ask that people adhere to that and take it easy.

May tells 69 News that the dryer was dismissed Thursday evening. It was not used, but nevertheless, he says the raceway was glad to have offered the equipment.