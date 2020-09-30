LONG POND, Pa. - NASCAR is heading to the Pocono Mountains for the 2021 season for two Cup Series races next year on back-to-back days.
The doubleheader is scheduled for June 26 to 27, 2021. Tickets are on sale now.
Kids, ages 12 and under, can attend all NASCAR races at "The Tricky Triangle" for free next summer, according to an announcement from the raceway. Parking will remain free for all 2021 NASCAR events.
“This is phenomenal news for Pocono Raceway and the Poconos region,” said Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau President/CEO Chris Barrett. “The sheer amount of excitement we all have for welcoming the drivers and their teams as well as the racefans cannot be understated. It’s great for small businesses and for our psyche.”