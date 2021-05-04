LONG POND, Pa. (May 4, 2021) – The 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend will operate at 100% capacity, Pocono Raceway announced Tuesday.
The news comes after Governor Tom Wolf announced most COVID-19 restrictions in the state would be lifted on Memorial Day. Among the orders being lifted are caps on indoor and outdoor gatherings and capacity limits. The mask mandate will remain in place.
The 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend runs from June 25 to June 27.
"As we have been doing, the Raceway will continue to follow the protocols and guidance set forth by our state and the sanctioning body of NASCAR at the time of our events. Our staff is working through this incredible opportunity to be one of the largest outdoor sporting events this summer and kindly ask ticket holders for continued patience," according to a statement from Pocono Raceway.
The raceway said it will be sending out additional announcements, information and details in the coming days and weeks.