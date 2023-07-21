LONG POND, Pa. - It's the weekend local NASCAR fans live for: tens of thousands of people will pack Pocono Raceway this weekend. The festivities are already underway.

It's the 50th year of Pocono Raceway hosting NASCAR events. Campers started arriving Thursday. More than 3,000 RVs are expected throughout the weekend.

"It's a giant party," said Jim Camburn, who traveled to the Poconos from Albany, New York. "It's the best place to watch a race and a lot of good people."

"It's been really cool," said Mariana Chaves of Manassas, Virginia. "We woke up this morning and saw the haulers. That was pretty fun."

"We have a good time," said Curtis Abplanalp, who lives in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. "A lot of good food. A lot of alcohol at nighttime and daytime too I guess."

Friday, there's the ARCA Series Race, Saturday is the Truck and Xfinity Series and Sunday is the NASCAR Cup Series.

"Anybody could win it," said Bill Kramer of Albany, New York.

"What are you most excited about?" asked 69 News reporter Priscilla Liguori.

"Honestly seeing Chase Elliott and Xfinity and the Cup Series," said Chaves.

The raceway had big renovations during the off season.

"We relocated Victory Lane, which is going to allow more fans closer to the action," said Ricky Durst, the senior director of marketing at Pocono Raceway. "We've got a great viewing deck now that's going to overlook pit road and the front stretch."

Organizers say attendees are coming from all 50 states and 13 countries.

There's fun on and off the track.

Pocono Raceway says when NASCAR comes to town, community events come with it.

"We were down at LVHN Cedar Crest yesterday with a program with the NASCAR Foundation delivering Speedy Bears to the kids. Our mascot Tricky came with it," said Durst.

Later Friday, Ally and driver Alex Bowman are set to visit the Lehigh Valley Humane Society to donate items and spend time with animals and volunteers.

"All weekend long, we're partnering with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office on a drug takeback," said Durst.

Sunday morning, before the big race, two PA veterans will be getting new, refurbished rides. That's being made possible through a partnership the raceway, National Auto Body Council, Faulkner Collision Centers.