POCONO TWP., Pa. - Mother Nature sent a reminder Monday night — winter is not over. Some areas across our region got up to 6 inches of snow, while others got just a light dusting.

Waking up Tuesday morning, residents in Monroe County were met with snow-covered driveways, front yards and sidewalks.

In Stroudsburg, Chris Finley got started early to make a path for people to walk. He was out shoveling snow around 6:30 a.m. because he knew he had a busy day ahead of him.

“[I have] approximately 200 houses [today],” Finley said. “I’ll be out here 10, 12, 13 hours, maybe.”

That’s an easy day for Chris. In past years, he would find himself shoveling for days on end. Considering it's been an unusually dry winter, he’s happy to get a taste of some normalcy.

“I’m kind of excited to make some money, get out [and] it looks nice," he said.

Not everyone was having the same reaction to the winter weather.

Coolbaugh Township resident Thom Fitzhugh said he was “frustrated” this morning.

He was plowing off snow from his driveway for roughly two hours. For that reason, he’s thankful for the warmer winter we’ve had.

“It's been actually a very mild winter, temperatures up into 50s,” Fitzhugh said. “That's just not usual around here.”

Not too far from him, in Mount Pocono, was Steve Jabara. He couldn’t agree more with Thom.

He was out begrudgingly snow-blowing his driveway because there was something he’d much rather be doing.

“I like mild winters,” Jabara said. “I go out and golf during the months that are warm, relatively warm.”