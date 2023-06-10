POCONO TWP., Pa. - Pocono Township Police announced the arrest of one suspect and the ongoing search for another in a fraud case that began in January.

The suspects, Amaral P. Bordenave, 30, from Brooklyn and Anthony E. Hendricks, 28, from New York, are alleged to have engaged in fraudulent activity at the Tobacco Stop 2 in Tannersville.

The two allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived. They are reported to have initiated fraudulent transactions using stolen credit card information.

Bordenave was arrested by U.S. Customs & Border Protection on June 6th pursuant to an active felony arrest warrant.

Hendricks remains at large with an active arrest warrant from the Pocono Township police.