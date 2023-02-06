TANNERSVILLE, Pa. – The Pocono Township Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to adopt an amendment to the zoning ordinance to add clear definitions for truck terminals, distribution centers and warehouses.

Township Solicitor Leo DeVito Jr. explained that the township was making a curative amendment to fix a deficiency in the existing zoning ordinance.

"Back in the early part of September of this year, last year, the township recognized and acknowledged that its zoning ordinance was defective as related to warehouse, truck terminals, fulfillment centers or other types of such uses," DeVito explained.

"By resolution dated September 19, 2022, the township memorialized some of the deficiencies in the township zoning ordinance," he said. "It was declared a municipal curative amendment, and as the board is aware, we had six months from the beginning of September within which to draft, review and approve the amendment."

The commissioners conducted a mandated public hearing on the curative amendment prior to its adoption.

As part of the amendment, an Enterprise Park Overlay District is being added to the zoning map.

DeVito said one of the biggest changes will require these uses in the overlay district to be allowed by conditional use, which would be granted by the commissioners.

Previously, the uses were permitted as a matter of right.

By requiring a conditional-use hearing, the commissioners will reserve the right to impose certain conditions on warehouse or truck terminal uses.

Abigail M. Jones, an attorney representing PennFuture, a statewide environmental organization, said she appreciated the spirit of the ordinance amendment, but did not think it went far enough.

"We think that the use of an overlay district is the thoughtful way to incorporate the goals of zoning and recognize the unique needs and opportunities of Pocono Township to ensure that distribution centers are appropriately located," Jones said.

"Unfortunately, we are disappointed that the final draft of proposed zoning ordinance fails to include any additional protection for specific conditions that would protect streams from increased pressure from this industry," she continued.

"We do not find it appropriate to allow for the Enterprise Park Overlay District to be placed next to any residential communities," Jones said. "Our enjoyment of the township is going to be compromised by the influx of distribution centers and tractor-trailers."

Some township residents have been bringing concerns to the commissioners for months over a proposal from Core5 Industrial Partners to build a 302,400-square-foot warehouse near Tannersville, between Stadden and Warner roads, about a half mile from Route 611.

Many neighbors have been expressing concerns over the destruction of wetlands in the region.

The township's planning commission must approve an engineering review as the next part of the planning process for that warehouse project.