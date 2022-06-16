POCONO TWP., Pa. - Police are on the hunt for the man suspected of stealing over $700 worth of cash from a Monroe County pet salon.
Pocono Township Police say the burglary happened on May 11 at 9:30 p.m. at the Spoiled Rotten Pet Salon on Stadden Road in Tannersville.
Officials say the pictured male suspect threw a rock to break the glass front door of the pet salon and entered the business. Once inside, the suspect is accused of stealing a cash deposit box containing $758.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pocono Township Police Department at (570) 629-7200 extension 230 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Tips can also be made online.