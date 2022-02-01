STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The District Attorney's Office in Monroe County announced that Sandra Delvalle will serve 18-40 years behind bars for the shooting death of her boyfriend.
Michael Mancuso, First Assistant District Attorney for Monroe County, represented the Commonwealth at the sentencing of 35-year-old Sandra Delvalle on Monday for the murder of 41-year-old Joevandie Latorre.
Delvalle was convicted last August of third degree murder.
Delvalle claimed Latorre was trying to stab her and she did not mean to shoot him. It happened March 13, 2019 in the Pocono Township home the two shared.
A Press Release from the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney writes that Latorre served multiple tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan and was disabled as a result, suffering from PTSD.
Delvalle, although his girlfriend, was allowed to be his caretaker by the VA. She was taught de-escalation techniques and assured the VA that there were no firearms in the home, the DA's office says.
Delvalle shot the victim in the chest with a semi-automatic handgun she purchased several months before. The release continued to report that the jury rejected the self-defense claim.
Mancuso described the sentencing hearing and says two of the Delvalle’s children ages gave statements asking the judge to be lenient and let their mother out of jail.
The release continued to say Delvalle spoke on her own behalf, reading from a handwritten statement. At times during her statement Delvalle became angry, tearful, and raised her voice. She apologized to Mr. Latorre’s mother for killing her son. She also blamed the system, the Veteran’s Administration, the victim’s family, and law enforcement claiming no help came when she reached out.
Several members of Latorre’s family described the effect the murder of their loved one had on them, including Latorre’s mother.
In addressing the court as to what sentence would be appropriate, Mancuso read out loud numerous episodes documenting the defendant’s history of violence, starting with her beating her then 4 year old child with a belt, threatening to kill a social worker, assaulting several different boyfriends prior to her relationship with Mr. Latorre, and assaulting and threatening at least half a dozen female inmates since her incarceration on the homicide charges.
The defendant was sentenced to state prison for 18 to 40 years.