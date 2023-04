You can celebrate Earth Day by spending some time caring for the environment.

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau needs volunteers for its region-wide litter pick-up day.

It's taking place at more than 20 locations across Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon Counties from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

After the cleanup, volunteers are invited to the annual Earth Day Celebration at Pocono Organics from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.