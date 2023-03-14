The nor'easter bringing heavy snow to parts of New England and Upstate New York is also clipping the Poconos.

While the storm system won't bring the same intense conditions as in other parts of the East Coast, it is bringing snow and gusty winds Tuesday.

"I definitely heard [the snow] this morning," Branden Petersen said. "I think the windows were all covered with snow just from the wind.”

Petersen was escaping the cold and windy conditions at The Pioneer Diner in Mount Pocono, Monroe County, on Tuesday morning.

He has a vacation home in the Poconos and came just in time for the storm to hit.

"We haven't had a whole lot of snow this year. So, it's been fun to be out here and see the at least the fresh snow," he said.

Petersen was one of many people who were holed up at the diner seeking a warm meal and hot coffee.

Jennifer Brown, the front of house manager, says the diner is a typical hangout spot for people who are working the storms.

"We do we get a lot of guys that work outside, and they come in to get, you know, a break from the weather and some plow guys, and we get quite a few of those," Brown said.

She lives in Tannersville and says she noticed the weather consistently changing as she made her way into town. The biggest thing she noticed was the wind.

And it was sure hard to miss.

"[The wind is] very unusual. Our windows here are covered in snow which is totally unusual," she said.

69 News Meteorologist Matt Broderick says wind gusts were nearing 40 miles per hour Tuesday morning in Mount Pocono. On top of the wind, visibility while driving was near zero at times.

"I go slow, and then I just stay to the right. You know, that's what I usually do," said John Pennello, Poconos resident. "As long as you just tried to stay away from the wall, you'll be okay."