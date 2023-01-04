The Poconos man accused of killing four college students in Idaho is now back in that state after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week.

Bryan Kohberger is locked up at the Latah County Jail. The jail released a booking photo of the 28-year-old after processing him Wednesday night.

He faces four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary in the stabbings of four students at the University of Idaho in November. He was arrested last Friday at his family home in Monroe County.

69 News is told Kohberger left from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport Wednesday morning, after being picked up from the Monroe County Correctional Facility. Pennsylvania State Police flew him to an airport on the Idaho-Washington border.

Idaho State Police had said that once Kohberger was on state grounds, he'd be transferred into Moscow police custody.

Kohberger now awaits his first court appearance before the magistrate judge. He was not on the court calendar as of early Thursday morning, but that is expected to change once the courthouse opens.

Moscow police say it's called an initial appearance. That's where a magistrate court judge will explain Kohberger's rights and the charges against him; it's not where he'd enter a plea.

After that, the court is expected to unseal the probable cause affidavit. That's the document people across the country have been waiting for, to learn what in the investigation into four slain college students led police to Kohberger.

That may be the only new information about the case for a while, as the judge issued a gag order to prevent attorneys and police from speaking about the case.

A local defense attorney who is not associated with the case says gag orders are common in high profile cases.

A preliminary hearing will then be scheduled.

After Kohberger was transferred to Pennsylvania State Police custody earlier Wednesday, the Monroe County Prison Warden told us Kohberger's time behind bars there was "uneventful."

He said the policy for high-security inmates was implemented given the seriousness of the charges, and that Kohberger was on suicide watch for his safety.