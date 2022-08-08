HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man is facing charges after authorities say he caused severe burns to a child's hands and delayed taking him to the hospital.
David McNeese, 27, was charged with aggravated assault to a child and related offenses in the incident in Hamilton Township in January, state police said.
McNeese is accused of holding a 2-year-old boy's hands under extremely hot water, causing severe second-degree burns, police said.
The water was unusually hot because of a furnace issue, and the child was not taken to the hospital until the next day, authorities allege.
McNeese said the child accidentally burned himself while washing his hands in the kitchen sink, but investigators said that story doesn't match the severity and placement of the injuries.
The child had to be sedated at the hospital to handle the pain of treatment, authorities say.
McNeese was arraigned on the charges last week.