STROUDSBURG, Pa. - At the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Stroudsburg, big changes are in the works.

Janine Tancredi and Susan Downing took over the 40-year-old wildlife center whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and release injured wild animals back in September.

Tancredi and Downing are now making plans to upgrade the facilities. Those changes include weather proofing and expanding enclosures for birds to have more room to fly, and giving foxes and coyotes all soft ground to walk on instead of partial grates or concrete.

Even higher on the wish list is improving on-site medical services, to include things like an x-ray machine. It would be a game changer when it comes to treating animals like a coyote recently brought in who was hit by a car in Bethlehem Township.

"Instead of one of us having to run to the vet to get an x-ray done we can simply do it here," said Tancredi.

"It also takes a lot of the stress off the animals because they're not being transported and that's one of the big things," said Downing.

But upgrading the clinic's equipment will mean upgrading its electrical system. The price tag for all of these changes is about $600,000.

The nonprofit is launching a massive fundraising effort in the hopes of getting much of the to-do list done before its busiest time of year, wild baby season starting in April.

To donate you visit the nonprofit's website or check their Facebook page.

If you are an Amazon shopper, you can go to smile.amazon.com and select Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center as your charity and Amazon will donate 0.5% of your purchases to them at no cost to you.