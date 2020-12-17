STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Poconos expected a lot of snow, and Mother Nature did not disappoint.

The plows started before dawn on Main Street in Stroudsburg.

The snow created a Normal Rockwell scene in front of the Monroe County Courthouse. Mary Ann Kowalyshyn was one of many up before the sun to get a peek.

"Because I truly enjoy Christmas. It's just such a blessing to live in a wonderful town," she said.

By daybreak, downtown was up, with many out clearing snow from sidewalks.

"We've been overdue," said resident Erwin Diemer. "This is the Poconos, and this is the time of year when you expect it."

The snowstorm closed some stores, but not Cafe Duet. Dan Bickart says it stays open no matter what's on the menu from Old Man Winter.

"People rely on us being here," he said. "Either walk or cruise over, knowing we will be open no matter what."

East Stroudsburg got 15 inches, one of the highest totals in the 69 News viewing area. Most of the Poconos saw at least a foot.

