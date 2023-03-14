MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - A Nor'easter moving up the coast is bringing heavy snow to New York and New England, and it's clipping the Poconos.

The northern areas of our viewing area can expect to see a few inches of snow by the end of Tuesday.

Regardless of the snow, the whole region will be feeling the blustery winds and cold air on Tuesday and Wednesday.

69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was in Mount Pocono early Tuesday with a check on conditions. Snow was falling and the wind was certainly gusting, but so far the roads were pretty clear.