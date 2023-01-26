SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A new texting service offers free updates on conditions and more at two ski resorts in the Poconos.

Shawnee Mountain in Smithfield Township, Monroe County, and Ski Big Bear at Masthope Mountain in Pike County are the first resorts in the Poconos participating in the service.

The automated, two-way system through SkiText can give skiers and snowboarders real-time information on the slopes, weather conditions, food options and more.

The service is a partnership between SkiText and the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

To sign up, text the word SKI to (844) SKI-TEXT or (844) 754-8398. Once you get a message back from SkiText, just follow the prompts to finish your subscription.

You can also join online by going to PoconoSki.com and clicking on the SkiText banner.