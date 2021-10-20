POCONO TWP., Pa. - A police chase turned hours-long standoff in the Poconos ended with gunfire.
Pennsylvania State Police troopers shot and killed a woman after she opened fire on them on Route 611 in Pocono Township Wednesday morning, state police said.
She and a man, who was taken into custody before the gunfire erupted, had barricaded themselves in a vehicle after a police chase that started around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
Their vehicle became disabled on 611 near Shine Hill Road, but the pair refused to get out, despite police commands, state police said in a news release.
Police determined they had a gun inside the vehicle, and numerous law enforcement officers and vehicles responded to the scene as the standoff stretched for hours overnight.
The state police Special Emergency Response Team responded to the scene, and the man got out of the vehicle and handed the gun to the woman, police said. The man was taken into custody.
The woman then pointed the gun and fired it at troopers on scene, police said. Troopers returned fire, hitting the woman, and she died at the scene, authorities said.
"Just after 7 (a.m.), we were notified to come out here to 611 in regards to a deceased female on scene from an incident that started last evening and ended in the early hours this morning," said Thomas Yanac Jr., Monroe County coroner.
An autopsy is set for Thursday. Authorities have not released the names of the man and woman.
Route 611 remained closed into Wednesday afternoon as the Monroe County district attorney's office and state police investigate.
Police did not say why they were pursuing the vehicle initially.