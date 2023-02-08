The House chamber was packed Tuesday night for the president's State of the Union address.

Among the guests in attendance was the head of the Poconos tourism group.

"I didn't believe it. I was thrilled to be able to go to with him and be invited as his guest, so it was extremely humbling to get that call," said Chris Barrett, president and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright invited Barrett to be his guest at President Joe Biden's address.

"So, I feel it has kind of a bigger meaning in the sense that I hope I can talk to some folks and just tell them where we're from and how great it is," Barrett said.

"He understands business. He understands communications, and he understands community, developing a pride in the community," said Cartwright, who represents Pennsylvania's 8th congressional district, which includes parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties.

Cartwright said it just made sense, as he and Barrett have become friends over the years, working together to bring new funds and development to the Poconos.

The two are now working together to try and get a passenger rail line into the region, with funding from the infrastructure bill highlighted by the president.

"The more dollars you have circulating in your local economy, the better jobs there are for young people, (and) the better chance there is in the local area and keeping your kids in the local area," Cartwright said. "Chris has been a very, very valuable partner to me in pushing that."

Cartwright says there's still some work to do, but says they have a good shot of making it happen.

"Because of his advocacy, and because of his leadership, we have one of the best chances we've ever had to get rail reestablished here," Barrett said.