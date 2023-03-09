The Poconos Triathlon Festival has been selected as the 2023 USAT Pennsylvania State Championship for the Olympic and Sprint distances.

Athletes will race for state championship titles during the event scheduled for June 10-11 at Lake Wallenpaupack.

The race features a lake swim and an all-new bike course along the Lackawaxen River. It will finish on the Wallenpaupack Area High School track.

Both the Sprint and Olympic distance races are open to athletes 12 and up. Sprint athletes aged 15-18

that are currently in high school are eligible for the High School Championship.

The Poconos Triathlon Festival raises scholarship funds for Wallenpaupack Area High School seniors who demonstrate outstanding character and grit.

For more information or to register, click here.