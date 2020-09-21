STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in Monroe County are investigating after two men were shot early Sunday morning.
Police officers were on the 400 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on a traffic stop around 4 a.m. when they heard several gunshots in the area, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department. Officers went to the 600 block of Main Street and administered first aid after finding a man on the ground with a gunshot wound, police said. Officers then found another man on the ground with a gunshot wound while police were giving first aid to the first man, according to the news release.
The men, both from New Jersey, were taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive.
A preliminary investigation shows that the shooting took place in the area of Main Street and North 6th Street, according to the news release. Police say it is believed to be an isolated occurrence.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Stroud Area Regional Police Detective Robert Transue at 570-421-6800 Ext:1027 or by email at rtransue@sarpd.com.