STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police are investigating a double stabbing in the Poconos.

Police say it happened Monday night on Main Street in Stroudsburg, Monroe County, near the district attorney's office.

Officers found that two males had been stabbed and another had fled the scene, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

The males are expected to survive.

Police say the stabbings happened after the three males got into a fight.

They say this was not a random event, and that there's no threat to the public.