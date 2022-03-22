TOBYHANNA, Pa. - We are learning more about a tragic accident in the Poconos which killed two young brothers.
The Monroe County coroner said a 12-year-old boy who went to Pocono Mountain Regional Junior High School was killed. His 20-year-old brother, Victor Liriano, who went to East Stroudsburg University, also died.
Their 17-year-old sister is still in the hospital.
The crash happened on Saturday on Route 611 near Main Street in Tobyhanna.
An investigation revealed that the victims were all in a sedan, driven by an 18-year-old man. It was traveling north on Route 611 and veered out of the northbound lane, crossed the center line, and hit a tractor-trailer.
The tractor-trailer's driver was uninjured.
The driver of the car has been released from the hospital.
At the time of the crash, the area was experiencing heavy precipitation with limited visibility, according to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department. Police say the accident is being reconstructed to determine causation and contributing factors.
Authorities are conducting autopsies to determine the cause of death.